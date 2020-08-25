FansTime Reaches Market Cap of $995,764.78 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $995,764.78 and approximately $2.28 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, FCoin and CoinEgg. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01698952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00194163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinMex, FCoin, HADAX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

