Fantom (FTM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Fantom has a total market cap of $58.48 million and $9.00 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00123605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.01650585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00146169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,101,875,959 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, Bilaxy, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

