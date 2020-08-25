FBN Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at FBN Securities from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. FBN Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

NYSE:PANW traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.10. 191,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

