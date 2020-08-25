FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

FDX stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.31. 2,147,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

