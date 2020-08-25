FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.57

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $9.14. FedNat shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 39,334 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded FedNat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.20). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FedNat Holding Company will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FedNat by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedNat by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedNat by 56.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FedNat by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

