Feellike (FLL) Reaches Market Cap of $33,182.29

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $33,182.29 and approximately $4,654.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,819 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial.

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

