Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 457.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,786,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,408.6% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,343.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 159,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 946.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 172,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 85,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. 228,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,451. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

