Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Boosted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.87. 320,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

