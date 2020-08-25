FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.43. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

