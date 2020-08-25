FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Shares Down 6.3%

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. 1,889,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,081,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 470,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 114,641 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $526,000. Regents of The University of California raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 450.0% in the second quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 280,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter.

About FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

