Fireball Achieves Market Cap of $110,831.69 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $110,831.69 and approximately $24,946.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball token can now be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00041347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00832898 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00917475 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029178 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000673 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008529 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Fireball Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.