FirmaChain Achieves Market Cap of $17.62 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.01669365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00188143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

