First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $187.11

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.11 and traded as high as $204.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 254 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.86.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

