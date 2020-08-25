First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 305,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of First Republic Bank worth $63,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

Shares of FRC opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

