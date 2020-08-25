First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.65% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

