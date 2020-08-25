First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Shares Up 0%

Shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) by 152.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.38% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

