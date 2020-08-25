Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $4.31. Five Prime Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 154,149 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.92.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

