FLIP Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. FLIP has a total market cap of $250,156.69 and $31.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.01677028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

