FLO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,679.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. FLO has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $102,679.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00044970 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

