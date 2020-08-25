Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

