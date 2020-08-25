Fortuna (FOTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,628.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $386,895.85 and approximately $20,628.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, FCoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, IDAX, FCoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

