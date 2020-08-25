Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.29. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of Franklin FTSE France ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

