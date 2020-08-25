Fredrik Bjork Sells 2,799 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $47,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,707.44.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Fredrik Bjork sold 817 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $11,625.91.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $329,482.56.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 534,506 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.