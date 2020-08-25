Function X Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Function X has a total market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $680,906.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00071866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,367.58 or 1.00081430 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002770 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000632 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00171005 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 192.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003541 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,546,497 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

