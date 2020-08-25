FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Gate.io and HitBTC. FunFair has a total market cap of $31.11 million and $500,023.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ABCC, LATOKEN, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

