GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 168.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 12.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.