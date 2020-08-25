GAMB Hits Market Capitalization of $701,275.10 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. GAMB has a total market cap of $701,275.10 and $10,598.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $661.81 or 0.05740247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

