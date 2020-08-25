Gap Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

GPS opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 32,207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in GAP by 1,845.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth $126,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth $37,860,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 322.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

