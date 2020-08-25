Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.34

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.34 and traded as low as $131.00. Genel Energy shares last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 302,105 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.68%.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

