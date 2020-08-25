General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,323. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

