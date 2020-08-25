General Moly (TSE:GMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 7133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $50.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.62, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About General Moly (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

