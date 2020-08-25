Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Up 5.3%

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.39. 347,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 620,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,151,260 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,428,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

