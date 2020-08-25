Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Genuine Parts worth $62,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 314.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 330,058 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,617,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

