Gexan Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market cap of $9,559.20 and $86.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00765864 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.01466157 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,450.77 or 0.99802975 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013502 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00153628 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006246 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

