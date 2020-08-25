GINcoin (GIN) Achieves Market Cap of $12,706.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. GINcoin has a market cap of $12,706.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,515.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.61 or 0.03383265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.02463270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00522720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00789838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00676075 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000255 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00014045 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

