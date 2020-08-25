Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Gladstone Commercial also reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

