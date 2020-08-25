Global Financial Private Capital Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,062,000 after acquiring an additional 80,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after buying an additional 256,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after buying an additional 806,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.68. 5,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,173. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.