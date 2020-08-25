Global Financial Private Capital Inc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$65.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 954,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

