Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,576 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 157,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.12. The stock had a trading volume of 153,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $315.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

