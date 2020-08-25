Global Financial Private Capital Inc Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.21. 151,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,792 shares of company stock worth $308,981,858 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

