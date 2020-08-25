Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 38,849 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,849 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15,141.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,819,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,320 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 123,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,493. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

