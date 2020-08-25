Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 53,755 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,755 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 571,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,810,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

