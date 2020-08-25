Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 7,957 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. 71,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

