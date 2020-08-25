Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 810 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $285.71. 3,342,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,249,354. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $286.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

