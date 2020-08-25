Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as low as $14.58. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 450 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.26. The stock has a market cap of $312.59 million and a P/E ratio of 364.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 720.61%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

