Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 1.46% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 120,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 273,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.