Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Trading Up 0.8%

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 4,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter.

