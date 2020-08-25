Gobimin (CVE:GMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.35

Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

Gobimin (CVE:GMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter.

About Gobimin (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Mining Business and Investment Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as provision of business and consultancy services.

