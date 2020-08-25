Godsey & Gibb Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $286.13. 2,852,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.29. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.