Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $12.79 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,484. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.